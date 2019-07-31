Experience Points (XP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Experience Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptohub and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Experience Points has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. Experience Points has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $987.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Experience Points Coin Profile

XP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 318,303,771,263 coins and its circulating supply is 283,501,168,362 coins. The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP. Experience Points’ official website is www.xpcoin.io. Experience Points’ official message board is forum.xpcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Experience Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Experience Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

