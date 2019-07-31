Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $56.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE FN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 286,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 78.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

