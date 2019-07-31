Facebook (FB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2019 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $226.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $212.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

7/25/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Facebook was given a new $228.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect FB to report inline to slightly better 2Q19 results and to reiterate prior OpEx/CapEx guidance on 7/24. Conversations with marketers suggest that advertiser demand remained strong and steady in 2Q19, showing Y/Y acceleration in spend for their sample set, driven by strength in mobile, Video and IG. While the upheaval around user privacy has had no noticeable impact on demand, regulatory scrutiny remains intense, with the FTC recommending a $5B fine for violating the 2011 consent decree with yet unknown changes to its business practices. We maintain a Buy rating/$215 PT.””

7/22/2019 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Facebook was given a new $224.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Facebook was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Facebook was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2019 – Facebook was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2019 – Facebook was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Facebook was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2019 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,292 shares of company stock worth $66,502,801. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,709 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,632.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

