Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. 7,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81. Fanhua Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

