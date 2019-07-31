FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 34,307 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after acquiring an additional 334,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $134.73. 17,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.38. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.