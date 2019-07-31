FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 380,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770,748. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

