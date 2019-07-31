FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Iqvia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iqvia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Iqvia by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.53. 11,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,434. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

