FDx Advisors Inc. Has $60.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $60,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,883,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,432.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,231 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,895,000 after acquiring an additional 818,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,921,000 after acquiring an additional 759,268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. 489,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

