FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.25 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,272. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

