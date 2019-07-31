FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $33.13 Million in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 536,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,130,000. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS accounts for 1.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 46.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV ITE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $60.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44.

