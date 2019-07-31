FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 695,322 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,187,000.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,672. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

