FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,230 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

BMV VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.27. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

