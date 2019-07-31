Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

NYSE AGM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.26.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.