Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.85%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

