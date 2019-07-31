Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Price Up 7.9% After Earnings Beat

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $31.15, approximately 815,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 282,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $319,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $524,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 50.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 90,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

