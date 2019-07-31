FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 6.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 947,411 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $152,847,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $173.76. 33,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,156. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.73. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

