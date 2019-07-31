Ferris Capital LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ferris Capital LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.