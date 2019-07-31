Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in July

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,997,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 81.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 705,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ferroglobe by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $253.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

