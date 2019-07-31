finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) Trading Down 3.5%

finnCap Group Plc (LON:FCAP) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.10 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.33), 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a market cap of $44.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 0.36 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. finnCap Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About finnCap Group (LON:FCAP)

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

