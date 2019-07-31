FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Announces Earnings Results

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. FireEye’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 18,607,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $229,399.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,772.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,229 shares of company stock worth $298,938. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

