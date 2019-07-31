First American Bank Sells 649,947 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First American Bank decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 649,947 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.15. 31,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

