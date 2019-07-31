First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 10,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 499.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 488,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. 1,934,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,168. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $170.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

