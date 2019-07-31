First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HCP were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HCP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. 791,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,071. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. HCP’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.32%.

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

