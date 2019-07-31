First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.92. 2,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.