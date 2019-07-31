First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,730,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,472,000 after purchasing an additional 197,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 357,561 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,206 shares of company stock worth $2,920,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.