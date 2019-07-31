First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $911,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 target price on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $345,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,073.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 3,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,583 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,878. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.