First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $242.86

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.86 and traded as high as $240.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 527 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.54.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

