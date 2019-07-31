First Property Group (LON:FPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.00

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 444144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.22 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Property Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

About First Property Group (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

