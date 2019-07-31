First Quantum Minerals Limited to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

FQVLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 3.30. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FQVLF shares. Macquarie cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.