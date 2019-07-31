First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.34.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.16. 890,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$20.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

