First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 764,661 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,154,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,482. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.