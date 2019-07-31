Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.21

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 82500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

FIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $37,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,400.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,094 shares of company stock valued at $72,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 38.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 6,196,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 464,411 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,573,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 1,442,715 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the first quarter worth $16,618,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

