Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $78-79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.77. Five9 has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $346,458.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $144,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,763 shares of company stock worth $29,474,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.