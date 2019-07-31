Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 104.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

NVDA stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

