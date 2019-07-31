Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,333 VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000.

Shares of SMOG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. 6,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $67.89.

