Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.77.

3M stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.85. The stock had a trading volume of 52,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

