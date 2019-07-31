Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 149,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 915,849 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59.

