Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,704. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63.

