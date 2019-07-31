Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,627 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,681,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 126,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,022,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

