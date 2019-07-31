Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,495. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.