Flash Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Flash has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flash has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00274849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.01477079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00116757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.