Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Shares Down 1.1%

Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.76 ($1.25) and last traded at A$1.76 ($1.25), 2,670 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 102,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.78 ($1.26).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.76. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 million and a P/E ratio of -22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Fleetwood Company Profile (ASX:FWD)

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

