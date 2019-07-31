FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $72.09. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund shares last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 980 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80.

Get FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.67% of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG)

Eastern Star Gas Limited is engaged in the exploration for oil and gas, development and production of natural gas, and production of electricity from a gas fired power station. The Company’s principal activity, the Narrabri Coal Seam Gas Project, is located in Petroleum Exploration Licence 238 adjacent to the township of Narrabri in the state of New South Wales Australia.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.