Flushing Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Gabelli dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

FFIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $20.47 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $584.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,561,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.