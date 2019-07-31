FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

FMC stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. 2,128,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,479. FMC has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,946 shares of company stock worth $3,999,009 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

