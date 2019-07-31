Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,750,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,269% from the previous session’s volume of 347,140 shares.The stock last traded at $2.35 and had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOMX shares. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.46% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anna Kazanchyan sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $27,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,042.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,353 shares of company stock worth $41,153. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 142,159 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 346,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

