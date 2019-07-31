Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in July

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 117,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at $811,236.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,335.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forrester Research by 940.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Forrester Research by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FORR shares. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group started coverage on RigNet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,946. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.64 million, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.