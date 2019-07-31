Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $468-478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.51 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 173,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,259. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $926.64 million, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

