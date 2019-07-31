Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.34. 1,294,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.82. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $283.33. The company has a market cap of $288.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,888 shares of company stock valued at $27,784,466 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

