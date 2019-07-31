Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,621 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AHT. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 81,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,768. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.74). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

